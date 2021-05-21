O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 248 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

