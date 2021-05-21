O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

