O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $54.45 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

