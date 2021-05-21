O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in National Instruments by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in National Instruments by 26.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.11 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

