O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

