Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.