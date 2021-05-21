Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.61. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.