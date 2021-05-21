Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

