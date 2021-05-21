Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Mosaic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

