Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

