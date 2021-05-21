Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.26.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $24.95 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.