Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.69 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $295.47 million and approximately $36.89 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.79 or 0.01025786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.31 or 0.09251262 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

