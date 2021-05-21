Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.61. 523,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,174,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several brokerages have commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,607 shares of company stock worth $8,644,379. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.