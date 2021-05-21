Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.