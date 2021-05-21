Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

