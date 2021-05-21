Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,633. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

