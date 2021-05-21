Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONCY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

