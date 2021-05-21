OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

OCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -68.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

