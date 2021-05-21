Open Lending (LPRO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO):

5/18/2021 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

LPRO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 415,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,296. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

