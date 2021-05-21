Open Predict Token Trading 53.4% Lower This Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $8,162.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00018254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.93 or 0.01172942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.01 or 0.10004035 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.