ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

