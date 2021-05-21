Orchard Therapeutics’ (ORTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $652.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

