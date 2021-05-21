Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.