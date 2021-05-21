Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 5,000 Shares

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,978,740.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$17,300.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00.

OCO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$634.25 million and a PE ratio of -1,126.67.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

