Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 4,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

