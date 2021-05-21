Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 1.1% Higher

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 4,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

