OST Price Tops $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $1.29 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

