PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Cap of $54.49 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $54.49 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00059804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00353286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00199454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00827042 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

