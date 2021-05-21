Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW opened at $342.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

