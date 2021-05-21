Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $342.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.45. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

