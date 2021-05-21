Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,123,738 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $33.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

