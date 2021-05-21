Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$0.89. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 459,500 shares in the company, valued at C$376,790. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,270.

Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

