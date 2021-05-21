PancakeSwap Price Hits $15.69 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $400.09 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.69 or 0.00043831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00067812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.00987103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.77 or 0.08943100 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.