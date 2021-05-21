Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,484.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $235,720.93 and approximately $15,484.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.40 or 0.09328631 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

