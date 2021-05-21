Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

PZZA stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

