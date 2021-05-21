Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Hits $29.66 on Top Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $56.83 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $29.66 or 0.00071810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

