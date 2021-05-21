Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Park Lawn stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

