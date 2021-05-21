Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLC. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

PLC stock opened at C$32.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.66 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.69.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

