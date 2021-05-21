Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $352.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

