ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.34. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 58,856 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

