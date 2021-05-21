Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGPHF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,450.00 on Thursday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $799.00 and a 12-month high of $1,513.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,412.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,232.75.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

