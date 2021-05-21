Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $100.62 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

