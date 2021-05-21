Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.74. 16,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

