PayPie One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,839.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $2,839.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00075276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.24 or 0.01170324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.46 or 0.09867641 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.