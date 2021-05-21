PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PaySign by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PaySign by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

