PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 10,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,099,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

