PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $31.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $22,731,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $24,541,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

