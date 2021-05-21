PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 103,159 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 8,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

