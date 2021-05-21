Peel Hunt Raises Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target to GBX 700

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNWH. Numis Securities downgraded Renew to an add rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a market capitalization of £522.44 million and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

