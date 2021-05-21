Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:STX opened at GBX 59.55 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.06. Shield Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £128.53 million and a P/E ratio of -26.27.

In other news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

